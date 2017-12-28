Governor P Sathasivam and Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar take a look at the exhibits at a pavilion at the international exhibition on agro-processing and value addition titled ‘VAIGA-2017’ being held in Thrissur

THRISSUR: Governor P Sathasivam on Wednesday said a new agriculture tradition has to be nurtured in the state by making use of innovative technologies and producing value-added products. He was speaking after inaugurating the international exhibition and workshop on agro-processing and value addition ‘VAIGA-2017’ at Kerala Agriculture University in Thrissur on Wednesday. Young farmers have to be lured to the field of agriculture and innovative technologies are essential for the sustainable development of agriculture, the Governor said.

“A lot can be done in the field of agriculture. The state has the potential to modernise the farm sector in tune with the time by making use of the developments in the information technology, education and industries sectors. There should also be a support from the side of the state government for the farmers to conserve their farm lands using the technological developments in the farming sector,” the Governor said.

A mindset in favour of agriculture has to be nurtured in every human being and a farming tradition based on technology can ensure sustainable development of the sector. Farmers have to be ensured good produce from their fields and a price on a par with their effort.

A policy approach taking note of the emotions of farmers is also imperative for the development of the sector, he said. The standard of the farmers can be raised by producing and marketing the value added products of various produces and this would draw more farmers to the field of agriculture, he said. Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar, who presided over the function, said its great a responsibility for the state government to take the relation between farmers and soil forward intact, for which far-sighted steps have to be taken in the sector. The minister honoured the Governor at the function. An entrepreneurial meeting of young farmers will be organised on Saturday in connection with the fair to create more opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

Over 300 stalls were set up at the expo to showcase successful models in agripreneurship and promote business to business interactions with various stakeholders.

Representatives of nationally and internationally reputed companies, research institutions and experts are taking part at various sessions in the fair which will see the sharing of experience of successful entrepreneurs in the coming days.

Various sessions on licensing and clearing procedures, food safety standards, packing, export development, credit facilities to assist the farmers and agri- entrepreneurs are also arranged as part of the fair.