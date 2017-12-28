THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP leaders in Kerala today asked the central team visiting cyclone Ockhi-hit areas to ensure that funds sanctioned for the victims were not diverted for any other purpose.

BJP leaders led by party state President Kummanom Rajasekharan met the team members and asked them to see that funds reached those affected by the cyclone.

The delegation in a memorandum sought steps to relocate fishermen to safer places.

Assistance should be given to them to modernise their fishing equipment, the memorandum said.

It also sought inclusion of the state in the Centre's Sagarmala project, which envisages a series of schemes to leverage the country's coastline and inland waterways to drive industrial development.

The memorandum, submitted to the team led by Bipin Mallick, Additional secretary (Disaster Management) under the Union Home Ministry, also sought a comprehensive rehabilitation package for the affected people.

The team arrived here on December 26 to have an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by Ockhi.

The members surveyed cyclone-hit areas in Alappuzha and Kochi today.

After visiting the affected areas, the team would return here on December 29 and would hold another round of discussions with state government officials.

The state has sought a relief package of Rs 7,434 crore from the Centre to take up various permanent measures for coastal safety and rehabilitation of cyclone-affected fishermen and farmers.

The cyclone that hit the state coast during November 29-30 has claimed over 70 lives while more than 100 fishermen are still missing.