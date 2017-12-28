MALAPPURAM: To draw a parallel with Bihar, doctors needing a gun for protection from criminals will be a bit far-fetched in the Kerala context. Yet, the state has reasons to fear when it comes to attack against medicos by patients, bystanders and relatives. It is no more the safest place for doctors to work if the number of cases involving attacks on doctors are taken into account.

As per figures with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the state recorded 11 such cases in 2017 while it stood at 10 and 6 in 2016 and 2015. “The trend is quite alarming and the state cannot be perceived as a safe place for medicos,” Kerala Government Medical Officers Association state general secretary A K Raoof told Express.

According to IMA state president Dr V G Pradeep Kumar, the trend started to take an ugly turn in 2014 and 2015. In 2016 March, a lady doctor on duty was attacked at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital in Kollam after a woman died during childbirth. Attackers didn’t spare the woman doctor despite being pregnant.

A doctor at a private hospital in Vadakara was attacked on May 3 this year by relatives after a patient fell unconscious after taking an injection. The doctor did not know Malayalam and the relatives turned violent after they failed to understand his explanation. The two incidents led to state-wide strikes by various organisations.

These cases are in addition to those which were reported during the measles-rubella vaccination drives across the district. According to Raoof, at least 15 cases involving attacks on doctors or health workers were reported during the drive in the state.

Treatment is perceived like purchasing goods

Bringing of hospitals within the purview of the Consumer Protection Act is cited to be one of the reasons behind the grim scenario. Doctors say this has led to consumerism in the medical field. “Consumerism has made treatment like purchasing goods. Relatives and bystanders are sometimes not ready to accept the complications or death. They pay money and want results, which they expect,” Raoof said.

Laxity on part of police blamed

Pradeep points fingers at the failure of authorities in ensuring due punishment for the culprits. “In most of the cases, the police even fail to submit an FIR and culprits are sent free,” he said.

The plight continues even after the Hospital Attack (Protection) Act was passed in 2012.

“The police and barristers are not aware of the rules of the act. They fail to submit an FIR within 24 hours even if it is directed by the act,” Raoof said, adding the police are reluctant to charge non-bailable offences on the culprits.

Political leaders, according to him, influence the police and this allows attackers to easily escape. In May, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission had asked the Chief Secretary, Secretary of the Health Department and state police chief why the state failed to effectively implement the act of 2012.

IMA develops app to alert about attacks

In a strong response to the increasing attacks, the IMA has developed an application helping doctors and health workers alert the police and Health Department authorities if a hospital or its staff comes under attack.

Pradeep said the organisation will make doctors aware of the application and will connect all officers concerned with the new venture. “We have decided to strongly act against the attacks,” he said.