KOCHI: The revolvers seized from those facing terror charges in Indore were submitted before the NIA Court here during the trial in the Wagamon SIMI camp case. It was in connection with the case lodged against the SIMI activists at Pithampur police station in Madhya Pradesh the pistols had been recovered.

According to the NIA officers, five 7.65 mm pistols and several live cartridges were brought here from a court in Indore.

“It is to prove the conspiracy hatched by the accused to wage war against the country, the pistols were produced during the trial in the SIMI camp case. They were recovered from those who underwent training at Thangalpara in Wagamon,” an NIA officer said.

The anti-terror agency also collected forensic samples to prove firearms training had been provided to the SIMI activists during the camp. Besides, firing ranges made of cardboard had been seized from the site of the training camp, with bullet pockmarks found at several spots there. There were also tell-tale instances of the recruits being trained in the manufacture of petrol bombs as evidenced by the shattered glass bottles littering the area.

Though the training camp was held at Thangalpara in December 2007, the security agencies got wind of it only two years after the SIMI activists were arrested from across the country. A key accused in the case is still absconding while one was shot dead by the police following a jailbreak in Bhopal. Alam Jeb Afridi, who was arrested two years ago, had conducted a recce of the Jewish Synagogue at Mattancherry purportedly with the aim of carrying out a terror strike at the historic place of worship.