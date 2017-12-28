THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre will release Rs 133 crore as immediate assistance for the rehabilitation of Ockhi victims in the state.

Union Additional Secretary (Disaster Management) Bipin Mallick announced it during his visit to cylcone-hit areas in the capital for the second day on Wednesday. He said the amount would be sanctioned in response to the state government’s request to grant Rs 423 crore as immediate relief. Mallick and other Central delegation members visited the cyclone-hit areas of Vizhinjam and Beemapally.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram district administration pegged the losses in the capital at Rs 253.87 crore.

Along with the state government’s compensation of R20 lakh, the next of kin of those who lost their lives in cyclone Ockhi will get R2 lakh as additional assistance.

This was announced by District Collector K Vasuki during her interaction with the affected people while accompanying the Central delegation. The additional compensation of R2 lakh will be provided from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

The education of the children affected by the cyclone will be funded by the government. Houses will be constructed for those affected under the government’s Life Mission.

The government will also reimburse the total cost of boats and fishing equipment that were destroyed. Employment will be provided to one of the relatives of the deceased.

The compensation of R20 lakh, provided to the next of kin of those killed, will be deposited in the treasury account for five years. A monthly interest of R14,166 will be provided to the relatives.

If the relatives of the deceased inform the government of needs such as wedding expenses, arrangements will be made to withdraw the full amount. The same quantum of compensation earmarked for those killed will be given to the relatives of missing persons as well.

If the deceased fishermen have bank loans, the dues will be waived off. If there are other loans, the details should be shared with psychosocial counsellors who visit the families.

The Collector said the search for missing fishermen was still on with the involvement of various agencies. Neyyatinkara MLA A Ansalan was present during the interaction between the Collector and the fisherfolk.

NavIC to guide fishermen in deep sea

T’Puram: From January, the fishermen from the state will be guided in the deep sea through NavIC, which is the country’s own regional satellite navigation system. The state government is introducing the new system in the cooperation with ISRO that has developed the navigation technology. The device will provide information on the risk factors on sea and land. The ISRO will provide 250 NavIC systems in January. In the second phase another 250 NavIC equipment will be provided in February.

The government has decided to buy about 1,000 of the navigation equipment that will be fitted in the boats. After this, the government will manufacture the equipment by transferring the technology to one of the state public sector undertakings. As part of installing the system in the boats, a 24-hour master control room will be functioning in Thiruvananthapuram. The information received at the central control room will be passed on to the six zonal control rooms and from here the information will be passed on to the mobile phones of the fishermen. The fishermen can stay connected up to 1,500 km from the shore.