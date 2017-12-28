KOCHI: A youth was arrested on Wednesday by Ernakulam south police following a complaint lodged by actress Parvathy who alleged she was abused and trolled on social media for her remarks against a Mammootty film. Police officers said Printo, 23, son of Lonappan, hailing from Wadakkancherry, Thrissur, was arrested by the sleuths from his residence. He was arrested under Sections 507 and 509 of IPC and Section 67 and 67 (A) of the IT Act.

“The police team zeroed in on the accused tracing his mobile phone number with the assistance of the Cyber Cell before finding his address using the number,” said an officer. The Ernakulam south police had registered a case based on the complaint lodged by Parvathy, alleging she received threats and abuse on social media for her remarks.

She had submitted the screen shots of the trolling along with the complaint. The investigation team is on the look-out for other persons who indulged in online abuse against the actress. Earlier, she had filed a petition before State Police Chief Loknath Behra on December 24 and he directed the police officers to take appropriate action, said officers. According to them, an inquiry is under way against unidentified persons who trolled and abused the actress on various online platforms.

At an open forum organised on the sidelines of the recently held IFFK Thiruvananthapuram, the actress raised her voice against glorifying misogyny on screen. Hinting at Mammootty’s film ‘Kasaba’, Parvathy had said, “I had watched a film recently, to my bad luck. With all respect to the makers, the film disappointed me, as it featured a great actor spitting totally misogynistic dialogues.” However, she did not mention the actor’s name.