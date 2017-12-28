Arogyamma speaking to Bipin Malik, additional secretary of Disaster Management Department, who came to meet the people of Vizhinjam affected by cyclone Ockhi. Arogyamma’s husband Albin has been reported missing in the cyclone | Manu R Mavelil

Opposition front puts forward demands to the visiting Central team to build up infrastructure, effectively ensure relief, join hands with the state government for a comprehensive package to build sea walls, overcome shortcomings and put in place up-to-date precautionary measures

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reiterating the demand for a special Central financial package to alleviate the suffering of the Ockhi-affected fisherfolk, a UDF delegation led by KPCC president M M Hassan met the Central team surveying the extent of damage and losses here and expressed deep concern over the lack of adequate infrastructure when natural calamities hit the coast and result in loss of many fishermen’s lives.

“Lack of infrastructure had resulted in a heavy death toll when fishermen in the seas were caught unawares. Even routine and mandatory systems like signalling red flags or pressing for other warnings were ignored on the fateful days of Ockhi. Programmes intended to ensure relief in the wake of calamities are also found to be often devoid of a desirable quality and effectiveness. The Centre and state governments should join hands to come up with a comprehensive package to build sea walls along the coastline,” the delegation demanded.

Sumit Priyadarshi, who was part of the Central team visiting Ockhi-hit areas of Kochi coast, is helped by Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla when he slipped while stepping on a culvert at Chellanam on Wednesday | Melton Antony

Leaders of the main opposition front also called for a fool-proof co-ordination between the state and Central governments to address a scenario like the Ockhi cyclone. “Shortcomings on such a coordination aggravate the impact of a tragedy. To avoid lapses in future at least, precautionary measures, including proper warnings issued with the aid of modern communication facilities, should be put in place,” the Central team led by Bipin Malik was urged.

The delegation also pointed out the Coast Guard is hampered to move beyond 12 nautical miles in the seas at present, and underscored there should be relaxations in the rule book to ensure more involvement and effectiveness in the rescue operations during exigencies. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala spoke to Malik over phone. He was supposed to lead the UDF delegation but rushed to Changaramkulam in Malappuram district to visit the families of victims in the country boat capsize on Tuesday.

Hassan led the team in the absence of the opposition leader, along with other UDF leaders Shibu Baby John (RSP), V Surendran Pillai (JD-U), C P John (CMP), Beemapally Rasheed (IUML) and Ram Mohan (Forward Bloc).

Congress MLAs V Sivakumar and M Vincent, who represent Thiruvananthapuram and Kovalam Assembly segments under which the Ockhi-hit fishermen in the coastline of Poonthura and Vizhinjam come, were also part of the delegation.

Kudumbashree to help rebuild Ockhi-hit coast

T’Puram: In the wake of cyclone Ockhi, Kudumbashree, with its strong network of neighbourhood groups, will deploy 81 volunteers for coastal development activities across the state. The task of the volunteers will be to improve the living conditions and livelihood of women and children in the coastal areas. The volunteers will be deployed in 81 coastal Community Development Societies. They will cater to over one lakh Kudumbashree members in 12,692 neighbourhood groups.

They will monitor the working of Kudumbashree groups besides giving the directive to form new groups and revamp the existing ones. Skill training will be imparted to the coastal population for better livelihood avenues. Kudumbashree’s community theatre group, ‘Rangashree’, will spread awareness about its various activities in coastal areas. Cultural processions will also be taken out.

Kudumbashree will also provide a revolving fund of D15,000 for eligible neighbourhood groups in coastal areas. Only those groups which have completed at least six months of functioning will be eligible for grant of the revolving fund. The revolving fund can be utilised by neighbourhood groups for their internal loan disbursement activities.

Govt begins collecting mobile phone numbers of fishermen

T’Puram: In the wake of Ockhi, the Fisheries Department is collecting the mobile phone numbers of fishermen going to the sea. The effort is part of an attempt to ensure real time warning during natural disasters. So far, contact numbers of 4,000 fishermen across the state have been collected through the 24-hour control room operating in the Fisheries Directorate.

All numbers would be collected within two weeks, the department said. The government has also initiated steps to buy a new software to transfer information from control rooms to fishermen. Those fishing along the coast will be given information through mobile phones while those about 800 nautical miles away from the coast will be given information through a different system.

Church convenes meeting of experts

T’Puram: The Kerala coast should be considered a disaster-prone region and security mechanisms need to be strengthened, a meeting of technical experts convened by the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram said. Fishermen should be equipped with modern navigational aids such as ‘NavIC’ developed by ISRO and wireless and satellite phones. Fr Eugene H Pereira, vicar general, Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, presided. Former director of the National Remote Sensing Centre V K Dadhwal spoke on the occasion.

Manju Warrier visits Poonthura

T’Puram: On Wednesday morning, actor Manju Warrier called at the homes of several fishermen in Poonthura who had died in the sea in the cyclone. She spent time with the families listening to their concerns and consoling them. She told reporters there are several things beyond financial assistance and that was why she had decided to make the visit.

T’Puram: UDF leaders, led by KPCC president M M Hassan, met visiting Union Additional Secretary (Disaster Management) Bipin Mallick and demanded a special financial package to set up a safety mechanism in coastal areas. The Central delegation members also visited coastal areas in Ernakulam district. The team will tour cyclone-hit areas of Kollam on Thursday. On Tuesday, the delegation visited Poonthura, one of the worst-affected areas. The team held discussions with the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and top government officials. Pinarayi said several rehabilitation projects were undertaken for the fisherfolk.