MALAPPURAM: Family members, friends, teachers and local residents bid a tearful adieu to the victims of Tuesday’s boat tragedy at Naranippuzha on Wednesday. A pall of gloom gripped the village in Nannammukku panchayat near Changaramkulam as thousands from all walks of life poured in to pay their last respects.

Aadhidev, 8, Janisha, 11, Praseena and Pooja, 13, Aadhinath, 14, and Vaishna, 20, drowned after their country boat capsized in Naranippuzha backwaters on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred at 5 pm when the children, along with their relative 55-year-old Velayudhan, ventured into the backwater, which is part of Biyyam Kayal.

The bodies were taken to Naranippuzha, where they were kept for public viewing, after an inquest was done by Changaramkulam police. Though the postmortem was earlier scheduled to be held at Ponnani taluk hospital, it was later cancelled. A special order was issued by the government on Wednesday morning after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and speaker P Sreeramakrishnan received requests from the relatives of the victims.

The cremation of Praseena, Pooja, Janisha, Vaishna was held at Kottathara public crematorium, while Aadhidev and Aadhinath were cremated at their households in Perumukku and Panampad. The state government announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund; Rs 10,000 was distributed to the families on Wednesday. Ponnani tahsildar G Nirmalkumar said all hospital expenses will be paid by the government.

Apart from the Speaker and the Chief Minister, Ministers C Raveendranath, K T Jaleel and A C Moideen, MLAs Abid Hussain Thangal and N Shamsudheen and senior officers of various departments visited the families in hospital and at their residence. Nannammukku and Alamkode panchayats on Wednesday observed a dawn to dusk hartal. Shops and educational institutions in the two panchayats remained closed.