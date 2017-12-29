THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP has urged the Central team, which is touring areas hit by cyclone Ockhi, to ensure that funds being sanctioned for fishermen are allotted only to fisherfolk. A BJP delegation led by state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan, Nemom MLA O Rajagopal and district chief S Suresh met the Central team head Vipin Mallik on Thursday and handed over a memorandum.

“Everybody was aware of the fact that Rs 1,500 crore sanctioned in the wake of the 2004 tsunami disaster was diverted and misused. This time, there should be a proper vigil against such embezzlement,” the BJP leaders said.Central funds should be spent on modernising fishing boats and other equipment, and steps should be taken to make use of scientific inventions, they said.

The memorandum also called for ensuring the supply of life jackets for fishermen and the installation of GPS in every boat. The leaders also stressed the need to introduce skill development projects on the coastal belt as the fishermen venture out to sea for less than six months in a year. Other major demands were the inclusion of Kerala in the Sagarmala project, modernisation of fishing harbours and a comprehensive rehabilitation project. Mallik told the delegation that the demands raised in the memorandum would be brought to the Centre’s notice.

Alappuzha

A delegation, deputed by the Union Government to take stock of the extent of damage in the state owing to cyclone Ockhi, visited the coastal areas of Alappuzha on Thursday. A team led by R Thankamani, director, Beach Erosion Department, Central Commission, and Sumith Priyadershi, assistant advisor, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, visited various parts of the district. The team heard complaints from the public and political leaders at Aroor, Anthakaranazhi, Aayiramthai, Korthussery, Kattoor, Pathirapally, Valanjavazhi, Vyasa Junction, Purakkad, Pallanam Thrikunnapuzha and Valiyazheekkal in the district.

Malappuram

A relief of Rs 156.59 crore has been sought from the Union Government for Ockhi victims in the district. The district administration on Thursday submitted a report to the three-member Central team, which visited the cyclone-hit areas of the district. The team visited Palappetty, Ajmeer Nagar, Thannithara, Light House area on Ponnani coast, Fishermen Colony and Edakadappuram in Tanur municipality. As per the plan, the amount will be used for relief, reconstruction of destroyed houses, renovation of potable water projects and reconstruction of sea walls along the coast.

Kollam

The three-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team, appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs to assess the damage and loss caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the state, carried out its second round field assessment study in the district on Thursday. The team, which took stock of the havoc wreaked by Ockhi at the coastal areas and the eastern side of the district, also found time to interact with fisherfolks at Moothakara about their miseries. During the visit, the team was presented with a detailed report on the damage and losses suffered by the district.

Review meeting with Revenue minister Today

T’Puram: The Central team led by Additional Secretary, Government of India Bipin Mallick divided into three groups and visited the three districts along with the respective district collectors and other revenue officers. Revenue Secretary P H Kurien told Express the team which conducted an elaborate examination of the data provided by the state government on the disaster and the losses incurred by the fisherfolk and others would sit together with the Revenue Minister, Fisheries Minister and secretaries concerned at a meeting to be held at Mascot Hotel here on Friday noon. He said with the meeting scheduled for Friday, the team could get a clear picture on the human loss and the material loss.



CPM collects F4.81 cr for Ockhi relief

T’Puram: The CPM has collected C4.81 crore through mass fund collection to support the families of cyclone Ockhi victims. The funds collected from party cadres, mass and class organisations on December 21 will be contributed to the government’s distress relief fund. The funds collected from various districts are as follows: Thiruvananthapuram (C89 lakh), Kozhikode (C 79 lakh), Kannur (C73 lakh), Alappuzha (C50 lakh), Kollam (C39 lakh), Idukki (C34 lakh), Malappuram (C28 lakh), Kottayam (C21 lakh), Palakkad (C16 lakh), Ernakulam (C14 lakh), Pathanamthitta (C12 lakh), Thrissur (C11 lakh), Kasargod (C8 lakh) and Wayanad (C1 lakh).