THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress’ political relevance and role had never been lost since its inception 133 years ago and these are all the more important in the country’s current political milieu, KPCC president M M Hassan said here on Thursday. Hassan was also severe on the BJP and Sangh Parivaar forces for working overtime to rewrite the country’s Constitution and do away with the basic tenets of secularism and democracy.

“The Congress is committed to ensuring the defeat of these forces by upholding secularism and nationalism and strengthening democracy,’’ he said. Inaugurating the founding day celebrations of the Congress at the KPCC headquarters here, Hassan said Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde’s controversial remark on secularists,since withdrawn, should be seen in the context of the Sangh Parivar forces’ persistent efforts on this front.