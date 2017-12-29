KOZHIKODE: In a setback to the CPM, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested nine persons, including senior CPM local leaders, in connection with the murder of BMS leader Payyoli Manoj. The arrested are CPM’s former area secretary Chanthumash, local secretary P V Ramachandran, Payyoli municipal councillor Lijesh, Payyoli local committee member C Suresh, DYFI leader N C Musthafa, Kumaran, Ratheesh, Anoop, Arun Das.

Initial reports said those arrested by the CBI were not in the accused list of the local police, who had earlier conducted a probe and submitted a chargesheet in October 2012 before the Kozhikode Sessions Court. CBI officers said the accused were arrested after being summoned to the CBI camp office at Vadakara. They will be produced before the court in Kochi on Friday.

Manoj was hacked to death on February 12, 2012 by a group of assailants in front of his family.

The CBI took over the probe into the case after the Kerala High Court ordered a CBI probe in January 2016, based on a petition filed by Manoj’s friend Sajid, alleging those arraigned as accused by the local police were not the real culprits.

Close on the heels of the peace talks in Kannur, political violence has returned to the state.

CPM worker hacked in Panur

Kannur: A CPM worker was hacked, allegedly by BJP activists, at Panur on Thursday. Cooperative society employee Chandran, 50, of Kattentavida house, Kaivelikkalil, was attacked by an unidentified gang. Around 10 am, a 15-member gang attacked Chandran while he was distributing milk on his bike.

Hacked CPM man critical

T’Puram: The condition of CPM Vanchiyoor area committee member

S L Saju, who was hacked by an armed gang at Sreekaryam here on Wednesday night, continues to be critical. He has been put on ventilator support at the Medical College here.