THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IN the bizarre incident of a woman charred to death in Peroorkada two days ago, the police on Thursday arrested her 22-year-old son, an engineering student. The police said the boy suspected his mother was involved in an illicit relationship, which led to the murder. According to the police, Akshay strangled his mother Deepa Asok on December 25 and then burned the body. Talking to Express, city police commissioner P Prakash said Akshay has confessed the crime. “The boy suspected his mother was involved in some illicit relationship.

This had developed his enmity that culminated in the murder,’’ he said. Prakash said Akshay had recorded a few conversations between his mother and some other person and forwarded it to his sister and father who are abroad. “For the past three to four months, Akshay was not in talking terms with his mother. It was about three months ago he had sent the voice clips to his sister and father. A few days before the murder, her sister had revealed to Deepa the conversation was sent by Akshay,” he said. On the day of the murder, Akshay had asked for money to pay the fees.

But she refused to pay it and told him to ask his father. This led to a verbal spat and at last to murder, he said. Fifty-year-old Deepa’s charred body was found in the backyard of her Mannadi Lane residence near Ambalamukku on December 26. According to the police, Akshay burnt the body using kerosene at the place where his mother used to burn garbage. On December 25, he had called up his sister and relatives to tell his mother was missing. The following day he told them she was still missing. The police became suspicious about Akshay after he started making contradictory statements while being questioned.