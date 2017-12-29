THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At last, justice has been served to the two Indian sailors, one of them a Keralite, who are languishing in a Kenyan jail for the past three-and-a-half years. Bringing an end to their ordeal, the High Court of Kenya on Thursday upheld a lower court verdict acquitting Praveen Prabhakaran of Kollam and Vikas Balwan from Haryana. The duo is expected to be sent back to India by Friday.

“It’s almost three-and-a-half-years,” Praveen told Express after the verdict. “I am happy finally the verdict came in our favour. The prosecution was insisting we should be present when the final verdict is issued. Just now I spoke to my father. I’m eager to see them soon.” The two trainee sailors were taken into custody by the Kenyan security forces over suspicions of drug-trafficking in July 2014. Though multiple attempts were made ­— both diplomatic and legal — to release them, legal proceedings were getting tangled in procedural delays of one sort or the other. On November 23, a lower court acquitted them. However, the prosecution went on appeal which was rejected by the High Court on Thursday.

With the High Court upholding the release of the sailors, the Kerala Association of Mombasa — which has been pursuing the case for long — is now in the process of securing emergency documents for their return. The association along with Praveen and Vikas went to the Indian High Commission in Kenya to secure the documents.

“We are now waiting for release papers and their passports, and to finish the immigration formalities. Since it’s the year end, many officials are on vacation. If we are successful in getting the documents cleared, they will fly back to India in a day,” said Vinesh N K of the Kerala Association of Mombasa.

When the lower court issued the verdict in November, the prosecution raised certain objections. The prosecution also insisted the two sailors should stay back when the final verdict in the case is issued. That’s why an appeal was filed. However, the court ordered in favour of the sailors.

They were among a nine-member crew of Iranian merchant vessel MV Amin Darya which was taken into custody by the Kenyan security agencies in July 2014 at the port of Mombasa on suspicion of trafficking drugs. Praveen and Vikas, along with six Pakistani crew, including the captain of the vessel, and an Iranian crew member, are presently in jail.The documents claiming the two Indians were apprentices in the ship while the arrest was made helped in a way to win the case. The documents were attested from the Ministry of Shipping in India and the Kenyan Embassy in New Delhi.