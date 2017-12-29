THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Freedom fighter P Vasudevan Nair, 103, breathed his last following age-related diseases at 1 pm here on Wednesday. An active participant in the freedom movement, he had also worked with the Indian National Congress. Having joined the mercenary force of British India, he had also participated in the Second World War serving in the military outposts in Italy, Germany, and Iraq.

After returning from the war, he joined the freedom movement. After Independence, he joined Kerala Police. Post-retirement, he indulged in various social welfare activities. The body was cremated at his residence.His wife Madhavi Amma, sons Raveendran Nair, Gopalakrishnan Nair, Velayudhan Nair and Sreekantan Nair, and daughter Lalithamma had predeceased him. He is survived by daughters Indira, Santhakumari Amma and son Rajagopalan Nair.