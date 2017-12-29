THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Junior doctors in government medical colleges will launch an indefinite strike on Friday against the government’s decision to increase the pension age of doctors in health services and medical colleges. As part of the agitation, the doctors will stage a protest march to the secretariat. Stating they were forced to go on strike, Kerala Medical Joint Action Council secretary Dr Mithun Mohan and joint secretary Dr Rohit Krishna said, “The government assured us the issue of pension age and increasing the number of posts will be taken up in the December 26 cabinet. But the issue was not at all discussed. The health minister has only given a hollow promise.”

