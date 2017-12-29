KOTTAYAM: Joseph Pulikkunnel, a writer and social reformer, better known as a critic of the clergy and a Catholic reformist, passed away at his residence at Bharananganam near Pala in the early hours of Thursday. He was 85.A former member of the KPCC and Kerala University senate, he was one of the founder-leaders of the Kerala Congress. The cremation will be held on the premises of his house on Friday at 11 am.One of the Catholic church’s most consistent critics, he aired his intellectual arguments within the religious framework, mainly through a publication ‘Hosanna’ of which he was the founder and editor. He unsuccessfully contested the 1965 Assembly elections from the Kalpetta seat.

Born on April 14, 1932, to the Edamattom Pulikkunnel family, he was educated at St Mary’s High School, Mysore St Philomena’s College, Madras Loyola College and Madras Presidency College.He was a teacher of economics at St Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Kozhikode, between 1958 and 1967. Since 1976, he pursued social work and founded several social service organisations, including the Good Samaritan Project India; the Word and Deed Hospital and Palliative Cancer Care Centre, and a Juvenile Diabetic Centre at Hosanna Mount. He was the director of the Indian Institute of Christian Studies in Kottayam.

He has authored several books including his autobiography ‘Private College Adhyapakante Smaranakal’, ‘Kerala Christava Charithram- Notes of Dissent’, ‘The History of the Formation of Kerala Congress’ and ‘The Identity of the Nazrani Church in Kerala’.In 2008, he set up a funeral pyre on the premises of his ancestral house at Edamattom, to cremate his wife Kochurani, challenging the church. In his will, he expressed his wish to be buried alongside his wife; copies of the will were distributed to his relatives and friends.

He is survived by his children Rasheema George, Reenima Ashok, Raju Joseph and Ratheema Ravi. Daughter Rageema Joseph had passed away earlier. George Vazheparambil (Changanassery), Ashok M Cheriyan (Ernakulam), K C Joseph Kizhakkel (Pala) and Ravi DC (Kottayam) are his sons-in-law and Shiji Valethu (Kolancherry) is his daughter-in-law.