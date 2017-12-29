KOCHI: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his colleagues are attempting to redraft the Indian Constitution for communalising the nation. “The Constitution does not allow a religious nation. Hence Modi and his crew are attempting to amend it. The government, which is attempting to mislead the people, has only one objective: to create a communal divide in the country,” he said, while delivering the inaugural address at the Congress birthday meet organised by the Ernakulam DCC on Thursday.

“Whenever the Congress was weakened, values, such as secularism and unity of the country, also weakened,” he added.Chennithala also said the state government had no data on those missing in the sea following Cyclone Ockhi. “Pinarayi Vijayan is the first Chief Minister to fled in the car of his cabinet colleague to evade a people’s protest,” said Chennithala. DCC president T J Vinod presided over the meet. UDF convener P P Thankachan, V D Satheesan MLA, P T Thomas MLA, Anwar Sadath MLA and others attended.