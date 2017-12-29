KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has approached the French anti-terrorism agency to provide access to people arrested in the Paris attack to receive information about Indians who fought for IS in Iraq and Syria. Earlier, the French agency had communicated with NIA to provide an opportunity for interrogating Subahani Haja Moideen who had fought for IS in Mosul, Iraq, and later jailed in Raqqa, Syria.

According to NIA officers, the premier anti-terrorism agency has approached the French agency, through email communication, regarding quizzing persons arrested in the 2015 Paris attack and other IS fighters. In April, the NIA team had travelled to France for exchanging information regarding IS operatives. “As per this, we decided to approach them again for quizzing some of the arrested in the Paris attack case,” an officer said. “Subahani was working for an IS regiment under a French national in Mosul, Iraq. We will receive more information about Indians in the IS territory through the arrested French nationals.”

Similarly, the French agency has also communicated with NIA for an opportunity to quiz Subahani. NIA has asked the French agency to approach the NIA Court in Kochi with letter rogatory through a court in France. “Once the letter rogatory is sent to the NIA Court, the application seeking the custody of Subahani can be filed,” the officer said. “We expect the procedures to be completed without delay and the French agency can come here to quiz Subahani within a month.”

After his arrest in 2016, Subahani had confessed about foreign fighters in IS, including the French national who led the unit in Mosul. He was working for the IS regiment named Omer-Kathi-Kaliph. During Subahani’s stay in Mosul, Abdel Hamid, Abdesalam and Mohammad Usman - involved in the Paris attack - had visited the training camp to meet the Frenchman Abu Sulaiman, the commander of the regiment.

Hamid was shot dead by security agencies while the other two are still in the custody of the French investigation team.NIA has bolstered its ties with the French agency at a joint workshop regarding terrorism funding at New Delhi last month. France is one of the worst affected from IS operations as it has faced a number of attacks and several lives were lost.