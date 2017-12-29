THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of peace talks in Kannur, political violence returned with a vengeance in the state as two CPM workers were seriously injured in separate attacks.

Following the attacks - one in the state capital on Wednesday night and another in Kannur on Thursday morning - the CPM has come down heavily on the BJP-RSS for its “deliberate attempt to create provocation”. However, the BJP has denied any role in the attacks.

According to CPM leaders, there is an attempt to create tension in the wake of the BJP’s memorandum to the Governor. “Recently they met the Governor, alleging political violence by the CPM. Now, they want to create tension. That’s why the attack was carried out without any provocation,” said former CPM MLA V Sivankutty.

CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan said the latest attack was a deliberate attempt by the BJP-RSS to destroy peace in the state capital. “The murder attempt on party area committee member L S Saju was unprovoked. As per the decisions made at the peace meet called by the state government, the CPM did its best to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the district. However, the BJP has been trying to create provocation,” said Nagappan.

Nagappan alleged the attack was carried out by paid criminals with the knowledge of the BJP-RSS district leadership. CPM district unit leaders urged the police to punish those responsible for the attack immediately.Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the BJP has been challenging the state by simultaneously indulging in violence and a fake campaign. The BJP should realise exercising restraint does not mean being weak, he warned.

“They have been unleashing violence against CPM workers in Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram without any provocation. It’s part of a conspiracy to create tension through violence and provocation,” the minister said. “The BJP met the Governor with a fake complaint that the CPM has been indulging in violence. In addition, they are spreading a threat campaign that the Governor will be transferred. The BJP should stop indulging in such fake campaigns to cover up its own murder politics,” he added.However, BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan denied the involvement of the BJP-RSS in the latest attacks.