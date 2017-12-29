KOZHIKODE: Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan said he could not comment on the issue as he needed to verify the files. “They might have approached the earlier government. Anyway, we will look into the issue. If land acquisition is required, it will really be a complex issue,” he said.Already, there is public resentment against the existing NAD campus in Aluva after the Kerala High Court, in June 2014, directed the state government to strictly implement its directives to Edathala grama panchayat to ban constructions within the 2,000-yard safety zone of NAD and demolish the existing buildings in the zone.



The directive was on a petition filed by NAD on non-implementation of its safety zone directives by the panchayat. As per the regulations, a distance of 2,000 yards from the outer periphery of NAD’s compound wall comes under the safety zone where construction or alteration of buildings of any kind have been prohibited.