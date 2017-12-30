KOCHI: The City Police on Friday registered cases against a Sub Inspector and two civil police officers in connection with the incidents in which two transgender artists were beaten up at midnight. North Assistant Commissioner K P Abdul Rasak said a case under Sections 325 and 347 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the personnel based on a complaint filed by the victims. However, the policemen have not been identified yet and a probe is on to trace them,” said the Assistant commissioner.

It was on Thursday that two transgender persons who were returning to their rooms after participating at the state continuing education arts festival, were attacked by cops in the city. Susmi and Jasmin were walking along the P M Taj Road around 2.30 am when a night patrol team accused the artists of engaging in sex work and beat them up.

The duo were later admitted to the Government General Hospital here with injuries. The incident evoked widespread protests from various corners. The District Collector directed the City Police Commissioner to conduct a probe into the incident. State Literacy Mission Authority director P S Sreekala submitted petitions to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state police chief Loknath Behera seeking an investigation into the incident. A complaint has also been lodged with the State Human Right Commission.

Kozhikode DCP to investigate T’Puram:

State police chief Loknath Behera has entrusted the investigation of the alleged police assault on transgenders at Kozhikode with Kozhikode DCP Merin Joseph.The DGP has also instructed the DCP to register a case against the Kasaba SI Shijith by initiating a probe against him. Earlier, the transgender community lodged a complaint with the DGP alleging they were subjected to assault by Kasaba SI and team.