PALAKKAD: The RSS is trying to create a law and order situation in the state in a planned manner, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.He was speaking after inaugurating the delegates session of the district conference of the CPM in Mannarkad on Friday.At the all-party peace meet, the BJP had adopted a conciliatory approach and promised to end violence but later there was renewed violence.

The violence engaged by the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur and Pandalam had the same patterns. They intented to create a feeling there is no peace in the state. The public should be vigilant against these acts. The Chief Minister also said the CPM was not keen on an alliance with the Congress as they were proponents of liberalisation.

The Chief Minister said if the developments at the Centre are evaluated, it can be seen the BJP Government is continuing the policies of the previous UPA Government. As part of globalisation, the Manmohan Singh Government thrust liberalisation policies on the people. The Modi Government is pursuing it with more intensity. Therefore when the CPM thinks of forging an alliance or an understanding for the elections, these facts cannot be glossed over. A CPM-Congress alliance will not do good for the country, he said.