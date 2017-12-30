KOCHI: Putting a question mark over the credibility of the Kerala Police, the CBI probing the Payyoli Manoj murder case unearthed several aspects of the case which the state police failed to investigate. Ironically, the state police could not even identify five members of the gang which hacked Manoj at his residence.In the report submitted before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate, the CBI stated the role of the persons arrested by the investigation agency was not probed by the police and, consequently, they were not arrested or chargesheeted.

The CBI was startled at the investigators’ failure to probe the role of DYFI leader Anoop, who is accused no. 22 in the case. According to the CBI, Anoop had put together the team of assailants which murdered Manoj. He had supplied the daggers and swords allegedly used in the murder. It was also found Anoop had got in touch with the CPM local committee leaders prior to and after the murder. The CBI has collected Call Data Records (CDR) of the mobile phones used by Anoop and other CPM leaders. According to the probe agency, it was with the express consent of the CPM leaders, the assailants entered the residence of Manoj and hacked him.

A CBI officer said the police chargesheet filed against the accused persons was nullified by Kerala High Court.“In the chargesheet, the police failed to identify the conspirators behind the murder. Of the 15 persons chargesheeted by the Kerala Police, only four were directly involved in the crime. Though the remaining persons gathered outside the residence of Manoj, they did not take part in the murder or the conspiracy. They were acting as per the directive of the local committee leaders. The police chargesheet failed to mention the nine persons arrested by us,” a CBI officer said.

Only two accused among the 15 persons chargesheeted by the Kerala Police were in the group which was hired for attacking Manoj. It was the CBI which identified the other five persons and arrested two of them. The CBI officer told Express more arrests would follow. “We have identified more persons involved in the attack. We will arrest them once we get evidence. A lookout notice will be brought out against the two persons currently working abroad who were part of the assailant group. Steps will be taken to bring them back to Kerala,” the officer said.

Payyoli Manoj, an autorickshaw driver and a BMS (Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh - the labour wing of the RSS) leader was attacked by a gang, allegedly comprising some activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at Payyoli in February, 2012.