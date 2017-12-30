KANNUR: Crude bombs exploded at two places in this district today and a 33-year-old woman sustained injures in one of the incidents, police said.

In the first incident, the explosion took place when the woman was burning waste materials at her house at nearby Chelad.

She was admitted to the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital with burn injuries in her eyes and on the legs, police said, adding, the woman's condition is stable.

Forensic experts visited the site and collected evidences.

In another incident, a crude bomb was hurled in front of the Koothuparamba police station by unidentified persons, police said, adding, there was no casualty or damage to the property.

The crude bomb exploded on the road in front of the police station building.Police said they were yet to establish whether the miscreants targeted the police station or not.