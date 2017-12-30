THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has ordered action against the authorities of the Palakkad school that landed in trouble after allowing RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat to hoist the Tricolour on Independence Day.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered the Directorate of Public Instruction to initiate action against the school manager and the principal of Karnaki Amman School, Palakkad. The Chief Minister has asked the police to probe whether a criminal case could be charged against the school.

According to the government, the school had violated rules on two counts:

One, allowing the RSS chief to hoist the national flag when a government circular clearly stated the heads of schools or people’s representatives should hoist the flag.

Two, the school authorities also violated the Flag Code of India, 2002. The code mandates that the singing of the national anthem should immediately follow the ‘flag salutation.’ In this instance, ‘Vande Mataram’ was reportedly sung instead of the national anthem.

Chennithala dares CM to lodge case against RSS chief

Trivandrum: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Friday dared Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to institute a case against RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat in connection with the hoisting of the Tricolour at a school in Palakkad on Independence Day. Chennithala also urged the Chief Minister to disclose the legal opinion received in the case following which the government is believed to have made up its mind to proceed against the school authorities alone.

"Instead of levelling charges against Bhagawat, the Chief Minister’s directive now to slap cases on the school manager and head teacher is nothing but a miscarriage of justice. When the RSS chief hoisted the Tri Colour at the Karnaki Amman School in violation of the state government’s circular on Independence Day celebrations and the orders issued by the Palakkad District Collector, the government chose to take action only against the Collector who was shunted out immediately. But Bhagawat was allowed to go scot-free,” he said.