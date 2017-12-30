THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central team that concluded its three-day tour of Ockhi-hit regions will recommend a relief and rehabilitation package of Rs 404 crore which is “beyond norms”.

Noting that the Central team took a very considerate approach towards the state’s demands for assistance, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the team has assured the state government of recommending the maximum relief for the state to the home ministry. “The state has demanded immediate assistance of Rs 442 crore. However, the Central team assured they would recommend a package of Rs 404 crore though the permissible assistance as per the Centre’s norms is Rs 226 crore,” the finance minister told reporters.

After concluding the tour on Friday, the Central team led by Bipin Mallick, additional secretary of the Disaster Management Department, held discussions with the state government represented by Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, Isaac, Chief Secretary K M Abraham and other officers. Stating there was enough justification for the state’s demands, Mallick said they would make a recommendation beyond the norms. Apart from the short-term assistance, there are issues to be addressed in the long run, he said and added a blueprint for this has been prepared and was being worked on.

Mallick also praised the state government, local administration, defence forces and the coastal police for the commendable job they did during the rescue, search and relief operations. ‘’We feel whatever was possible was done in the situation,” he said.

On the long-term relief package of Rs 7,340 crore, Isaac said the Central team had made some observations in tune with the views of the state government. Some of the observations the team made were with respect to diversification of the fisheries sector, skill training, imparting education, Maritime Board and relocating the fishermen families living close to the shore. All these have been proposed by the state government too, said Isaac. Chandrasekharan also appreciated the Central team and noted the funds received under the Ockhi package will be spent only in areas hit by the cyclone.

Coastal areas to skip New Year festivities

T’Puram: One thousand clay lamps and 1,000 candles will be lit in Kovalam on December 31 evening to pay homage to the victims of the cyclone Ockhi. The government has decided to avoid New Year celebrations in the coasts in view of the cyclone. On Friday, which marked a month of the disaster, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran announced the government will offer its full support to the coastal communities that are yet to come out of the tragedy. He will light the first lamp on the last evening of the year. The yearly celebrations to welcome the New Year will be avoided in the coastal areas this time, the minister said.