THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K K Shylaja on Friday refuted the allegations that she had claimed reimbursement on a fake medical bill, stating she had not done anything illegal. The application for reimbursement was submitted as per the rules applicable to ministers. The allegation the minister has abused her position was baseless, the minister’s office said. As per the law, ministers can claim reimbursement for family members, including their spouse, they said.

Shylaja also said a former chief minister and some ministers had claimed reimbursement for their spouses who had retired from government service. As a minister she had not received treatment in a private hospital and claimed reimbursement, the office said.