THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision to expel the students had attracted flak from different quarters, including the school alumni. Shashi Tharoor had earlier condemned the school’s stand in a tweet. It was following his involvement that the management decided to soften its stand.Four personnel from the management side, including Mar Thoma Educational Society secretary Rajan Varghese, principal Sebastian T Joseph and the school’s advocate attended the meeting. “Whatever Shashi Tharoor has said is applicable to both the parties. We go by his stand,” said Joseph.

“The meeting ended on a good note and the management has promised that my son will be allowed to write the board examination and that the girl student will also be inducted into the school,” said the father of the Class 12 student. He said they would appeal to the High Court to expunge the remarks made by the court against the student in its judgment. “Our only concern is the remark as we have to get it removed. Else he will remain a tainted figure,” he said.

It is understood that the girl student has also been called for a meeting on January 3.

Earlier the school had softened its stand towards the boy and sent a letter to him on December 20. However, at that time the school had failed to address the girl’s issue.