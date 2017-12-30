THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Faced with stiff criticism, the management of St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal, on Friday decided to revoke the disciplinary action initiated against two students for hugging on the school campus. The school will let the students write the final examination. The decision was taken at a meeting attended by the students, their parents and the management. The meeting, convened under the initiative of Shashi Tharoor MP, was held at the Government Guest House, Thycaud. Tharoor met the school management and students separately and held discussions with both the parties. Briefing the media, Tharoor said the issue had more or less been sorted out.

“I can finally write the examination and that is what I have been fighting for. I am glad they have let us both write the final examination. There are still two more months left for the board examination and that will do for preparations,” said the Class 12 male student who is gearing up to crack CLAT as well. The Class 12 student and a Class 11 girl student had earlier been expelled by the management for hugging after a school function.