THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Restrictions on treasury payments for various projects will be lifted by January 15. However, existing curbs that are in place since mid-November will continue for payments above `25 lakh. The decision comes after the Centre permitted the state to avail a loan of `6,100 crore for the next three months, said Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

Earlier, prior permission was needed for transactions other than withdrawing salary, welfare benefits and savings bank withdrawals. Isaac said funds for local bodies will be released on a priority basis. Bills for already completed contract works will also be cleared. In view of the current fiscal scenario, the state will maintain strict financial discipline. However, the disbursal of salaries, pension and other welfare measures would not be affected, he said.

Recently, the Centre had imposed restrictions on Kerala’s borrowing limit as the state had funds lying in the Treasury Savings Bank. An amount of `13,000 crore was in the treasury accounts of various departments. These were moved to a consolidated fund and the Centre was informed.

That’s how the Centre issued the clearance to borrow `6,100 crore for the next three months.

However, this will be only a temporary measure because the loans will not be sufficient to meet the state’s demands, he said. More Malayalees returning from the Gulf have taken a toll on remittances, while a dip in sales has affected tax collection. The increase in sales tax on petrol as well as the growth in registration and stamp duties are only 10 per cent. The state had budgeted a growth of 20-25 per cent in taxes.Interestingly, motor vehicles tax showed a healthy growth of 22 per cent. The government has prepared a list of 500 people who had registered their vehicles in others states in the past five years, Isaac said.