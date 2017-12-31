THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pathanapuram native Praveen Prabhakaran, an apprentice sailor who languished in a Kenyan jail for three-and-a-half years on suspicion of drug trafficking, finally returned home on Saturday. He was received by family and friends at Thiruvananthapuram airport.A fellow trainee sailor, Vikas Balwan from Haryana, was also acquitted along with Prabhakaran last week.

Prabhakaran told Express though they had been acquitted by a lower court, and the high court had not allowed the prosecution’s demand for a stay, they have been asked to be present before the court on November 27, 2018 when the final verdict will be delivered. Prabhakaran and Balwan had joined the crew of Iranian merchant vessel MV Amin Darya as apprentice cadets.

The logbook showed that Dubai and Sharjah were the intended destinations, but the trainee sailors - who were stationed at the engine room - were not aware of the exact movement of the ship. In July 2014, the 10-member crew were taken into custody by Kenyan security agencies at Mombasa port on suspicion of trafficking drugs. “It was the Malayalees at Mombasa who came to our aid. They engaged our lawyers. The Indian High Commission also stepped in to enquire about the case and our well-being. High Commissioner Suchitra Durai and Assistant High Commissioner Sanjeev Khanduri visited us many times. They consoled us and offered all assistance. They helped us contact our families and made necessary arrangements for our welfare,” said Prabhakaran.

The court acquitted Prabhakaran and Balwan owing to lack of evidence. But the prosecution filed an appeal against the decision and requested a stay on their release. The court then reserved the final judgment to November 27 to look into the objections raised by the prosecution.



Documents certifying that both were apprentices when the arrest was made helped them win the case. The documents were attested from the ministry of shipping in India and the Kenyan Embassy in New Delhi.

There were seven Pakistani crew, including the captain of the vessel, and an Iranian crew member. One of the Pakistanis died in jail. The rest of them are still in prison.