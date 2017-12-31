KOCHI: A heritage structure bearing testimony to the architectural heritage of Kerala is getting a facelift, thanks to the efforts of devotees at Aimury Shree Mahadeva temple. Time had taken its toll on Kottara Malika, a historic building on the temple premises, which was in ruins. The wooden truss of the roof was damaged and could have collapsed any time. Considering the historic importance of the building, Aimanam Devaswom Trust took up the renovation work. The Malika is a two-storey building and the ground floor houses an ‘ara’, a wooden structure to store paddy, and two rooms.

The first floor has a big hall where cultural programmes can be held. The building has been constructed using laterite and clay. The verandah of the building has carved wooden columns, typical of Kerala architecture. The roof tiles of the building dated 1906 were manufactured by Manali Tiles Factory in Thrissur. According to the elders, the building had a thatched roof before it was provided tile roofing.

The Kottara Malika was built and maintained by the landlord of the area who was bestowed with the power of collecting tax on behalf of the king. It was renovated by Koodalappad Puthen Madathil Kumaran Kelaru Govindan Kartha around 76 years ago. The office of the temple devaswom was functioning in the building.

According to the elders, the temple used to receive 800 paras (the traditional paddy measuring unit) of grain as lease remittance from the villages of Aimury, Vallam, Chelamattam, Okkal, Koovappady and Ilambakappally. The paddy thus received was stored in the ara in Kottara Malika. The building has been renovated retaining its architectural grandeur, said Koovappady G Harikumar, an executive member of the devaswom trust. Temple stapathi Vellarappally Aji was in charge of the renovation.Aimury Mahadeva Temple is famous for the Brihat Nandi sculpture, the biggest in South India. The Nandi sculpture is of 30 feet high, resting on a 756 square feet foundation.