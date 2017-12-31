KANNUR: Now, bombs are being aimed at police stations too. Kannur shows no sign of simmering down as violence continues uninterrupted even after bilateral peace talks. Bombs were hurled at Koothuparamba police station on Saturday around 12.30 am, unravelling the dirty face of the politics of the region. According to the Koothuparamba police, the incident occurred while a group of BJP workers were talking with SI K V Nishith about the arrest of three RSS workers - M Premjith, M R Sreenilesh and RV Nidheesh - who were nabbed by the police at Mambaram on Friday evening.

As the BJP workers were talking with the police, a country bomb exploded on the road just behind the police station, near the police quarters of the CI and the SI.The police have registered a case and launched an investigation in connection with the incident. Kannur SP G Siva Vikram and Thalassery DySP Prince Abraham reached the spot in the night. A bomb squad from Kannur had reached the spot in the morning and checked the spot where the bomb had exploded.