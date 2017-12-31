MALAPPURAM: Two days after the Lok Sabha passed the Bill to ban instant Triple Talaq, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president M M Hassan, contrary to his party's stand, opposed the Central Government's move.Describing the Bill as an invasion on Islamic Sharia, Hassan said he could not endorse it on personal grounds. He was addressing a gathering at the Mujahid state conference at Kooriyad here on Saturday.

“Triple Talaq is not a matter that has to be encouraged. But the Bill by the Union Government can't be endorsed as it's an invasion on Sharia,” said Hassan.He also called for resistance against attempts to misinterpret the term Jihad. “It's widely misinterpreted and leads to Islam being portrayed as a religion of terrorism. Prophet and Quran propagated message of tolerance,” he said.