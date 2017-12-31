KOCHI: In the wake of the measures initiated by the state police, the Central agencies, Customs Preventive Wing and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), will conduct a joint operation to prevent the inflow of drugs and narcotic substances into the state as part of New Year celebrations.

Various teams comprising officers of the Customs and NCB were formed recently to curb use of drugs and hosting of rave parties at hotels and resorts in Ernakulam and Idukki districts.

Customs Superintendent Vivek V said discussions have been held with various hotels in this regard and directives were issued to these establishments against hosting rave parties. “The officers with the Customs Preventive wing and the NCB will be on the field to prevent use of drugs at these parties. Talks were held with leading hotels and resorts in the district to provide a tip-off on suspected drug use in the parties hosted on their premises,” he said.

Recently, the NCB had arrested a Paraguayan and Venezuelan national with cocaine. The cocaine was brought eyeing the rave parties hosted during the Christmas and New Year season. “There has been an increase in the flow of drugs and narcotic products from abroad and other states this year. A new trend of junkies moving to rural parts of the district has recently emerged,” an NCB officer said.

“So the resorts operating at Kothamangalam, Thodupuzha, Munnar, Thekkady and other parts of Idukki district will come under our scanner.”