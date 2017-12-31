THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government has planned a massive programme to provide relief to people hit by Cyclone Ockhi last month and was mobilising resources from all quarters, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said today.

Stating this in his new year greetings to the people, he said this was the time to show kindness to people who co-exist and let us take that duty in the coming year'.

Kerala Governor Justice (ret) P Sathasivam also extended his new year greetings to the people.

The Governor in his message, said 'I sincerely hope and wish that the year 2018 blesses us with happiness in security, pleasure in perfection and harmony in ideas and actions'.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also greeted people on the occasion of new year eve.

The Kerala government had yesterday decided to do away with new year celebrations in view of the Ockhi tragedy, in which more than 70 people lost their lives, and instead hold a function to offer tributes to those who lost their lives.

The government said it planned to usher in the new Year at Kovalam by lighting 1,000 earthern lamps and 1,000 candles along the coast.