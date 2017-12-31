THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Praveen Prabhakaran and Vikas Balwan out of jail, the Kerala Association of Mombasa - which had taken major efforts to ensure their release - thanked Indian and Kenyan officials for keeping faith with the organisation.In a note, the association appreciated the efforts of Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and her team, the shipping ministry, High Commissioner Suchitra Durai, Doha attorney Nizar Kochery, advocate Nabwana, ITF Kenya advocate Betty and Jacqueline, ITF India team represented by Thomas Sebastian, among others.

“Efforts by the Assistant High Commission office in Mombasa led by Sanjeev Kandhuri in processing necessary documents for their travel within a day of receiving the court release order is commendable,” said Vinesh K N of the association.Meanwhile, the Sailors Helpline Chennai, which provided necessary support for the release of the two sailors, offered them counselling service. “The Helpline will provide all possible assistance, including necessary counselling for the two,” said Manoj Joy of the Helpline.