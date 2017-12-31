THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming the state government’s move to register a case against the authorities of Kannakiamman Higher Secondary School , Palakkad for allowing RSS chief Mohan Bhagavath to hoist national flag on Independence Day as childish, BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was haunted by the ghost of the British Government.

“The Pinarayi Government is the only one in the post-British era to find hoisting of National flag a crime. Political shortsightedness has forced Pinarayi Vijayan to take efforts to eliminate political opponents at any cost,” he alleged.

The government had stated that political leaders hoisting national flag at the school was in violation of rules. On many occasions in the past, political leaders had raised flags on school premises. But no case was registered against them, he said.Former KPCC president V M Sudheeran had hoisted National Flag at a school on Independence Day last year. No case was registered in this connection. Kummanam said it was a draconian and regressive act to register case against an Indian citizen for hoisting national flag.