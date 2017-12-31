KOCHI: The R Balakrishna Pillai-led Kerala Congress(B)’s hopes of landing a berth in the LDF Ministry by riding piggy back on the NCP came crashing on Saturday, with the NCP state office-bearers and district presidents’ meeting here ruling out a merger or cooperation with the KC(B), at least for now. The KC(B)’s covert bid to forge an alliance could not have come at a more inopportune time for the NCP which has been bristling with annoyance over the back-to-back ouster of its Cabinet representatives.

“A few parties had indicated their willingness to merge with the NCP and the KC(B) was one of them. However, we did not hold any dialogue with Pillai on the issue,” NCP state chief T P Peethambaran told reporters here. “The issue of merger with the KC(B)was not on the agenda of Saturday’s meeting . But, in the wake of reports which speculated on the possible NCP-KC(B) merger, some of the delegates raised the issue at the conclave. The preparations for holding organisational polls are under way in the party and the meeting was convened to take stock of these. After the organisational probe gets over, we will look into the issue of merger,” he said.

According to the NCP brass opposed to the merger with the KC(B), it is with the aim of usurping the NCP’s Cabinet berth, which still remains vacant after the unceremonious ouster of A K Saseendran first and then Thomas Chandy, Pillai is angling for the merger. Pillai’s party which is supporting the LDF from outside is not a constituent. Hence, the KC(B) had hit upon the idea to ensure a Cabinet berth for its nominee and lone MLA K B Ganesh Kumar. However, the majority of the NCP delegates was unanimous in the view the KC(B) should not be entertained, it has emerged.

Meanwhile, the Saseendran loyalists in the NCP have decided to take up the issue with the NCP brass as they believe the current moves could torpedo Saseendran’s chances of eventually returning to the Cabinet. With the journalist, who had lodged the complaint against him backing out, it is only the court proceedings which stand in Saseendran’s way. Interestingly, there have been reports of the CMP Aravindakshan faction’s lone representative Vijayan Pillai MLA and RSP (Leninist)’s Kovoor Kunjumon MLA sounding out the NCP on a possible Cabinet berth.