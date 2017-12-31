KOCHI: An 84-year-old man died following an alleged altercation with his son at his house at Devipadi in Piravom here on Saturday. Varkey aka Vakkachan is the deceased, according to the police. His son James aka Tison was arrested by the Piravom police shortly after the incident.Officers said James is an alcoholic with a long history of alcohol-induced violent behaviour. On Saturday morning, James approached Varkey asking for some insurance documents in the name of his wife who is employed as a nurse abroad.

The conversation later turned into a verbal spat and James tried to beat up his father but was stopped by his mother. Later when Varkey stepped out of the house, James gave him a shove on the head which resulted in the elderly man being flung against the wall. The ensuing impact led to Varkey suffering a blackout following which he was rushed to a hospital nearby. However, he was declared brought dead.

James, who fled the scene in his car, was later picked up by the police from the Koothattukulam-Thodupuzha Road in the afternoon. Police said he was returning after visiting his sister at Thodupuzha. The police are now awaiting the autopsy report to rule out foul play in Varkey’s demise.