SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple here was opened on Saturday for the 21-day-long Makaravilakku festival, marking the concluding phase of the 2017-2018 pilgrimage season. Melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri opened the sreekovil at 5 pm in the presence of thantri Mahesh Mohanaru.

An unprecedented rush of pilgrims was witnessed at Sabarimala and surrounding areas for darshan when the hill shrine was opened in the afternoon. The jampacked queue of pilgrims was extended up to Marakoottam when the temple was opened for Makaravilakku festival.

The flyover at sopanam, holy steps, north nada, lower thirumuttam, valiyanadapandal and U-turn were flooded with pilgrims. The police and central paramilitary personnel had a tough time controlling the jampacked queue of pilgrims. The police have restricted the entry of pilgrims at Pampa till 2 pm to prevent overcrowding at the sannidhanam as the temple has been remaining closed since December 26.

The flow of pilgrims on the trekking path between Marakoottam was heavy, causing hardships for the police personnel to manage the crowd.

Medicated water supply

The volunteers of the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham (ABASS) came to the rescue of hundreds of pilgrims who were in the queues at valiyanadapandal. Hundreds of ABASS volunteers were seen distributing medicated water to pilgrims who were held up in queues.