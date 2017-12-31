IDUKKI: As part of the government’s decision to rework the boundaries of the Neelakurinji reserve in Munnar, the Devikulam Sub-Collector on Saturday has served notices to two companies who illegally encroached upon land in Kottakamboor.Notices were sent to Royal Plantation owned by Perumbavoor Municipal Councillor and CPM leader John Jacob and Chennai-based George Maijo Industries.

In the notice, the Sub-Collector has asked the Royal Plantations to furnish land documents in the first week of January and George Maijo in the first week of February. John Jacob encroached more than 100 acres located in the ecologically sensitive zone in Munnar. It has been found as many as 35 power of attorneys were registered in a single day to facilitate the land deal.

The land has been registered in the name of Perumbavoor-based Royal Plantation Company having John Jacob, his wife Sency John, brothers and father as board members. Royal owns 62 acres. The deal of this patta land, which was given to Tamil plantation labourers and farmers in 1999, was completed in Kuruppumpadi in Ernakulam district. Apart from this, the company has no work in its name.

The Central Government had de-registered Royal Plantation after finding it to be a shell company. Due to this, it will be easier for the Revenue Department to confiscate its legally owned land and clear its encroachment.As soon as the land controversy surfaced, George Maijo had expressed readiness to return the land to the government. However, the Revenue Department could not take over the land till date.