KOCHI: The NIA Court here has acquitted a suspected PFI leader who was charged with possession of CDs having contents of al-Qaeda activities.In the verdict, the court stated the prosecution failed to prove charges against accused, Kunjumon, 40, of Aluva. The case was registered as part of the follow-up investigation into Thodupuzha palm-chopping incident. As part of the probe, the police intercepted a vehicle from which four CDs were recovered. One of the CDs contained details about the killings made by al-Qaeda in Iraq.

After the registration of the case on July 2, 2010, Kunjumon went absconding for six years. He finally surrendered before the NIA Court in 2016. He was granted bail by the court last year. The trial of the case started two months ago. There were around 40 witnesses in the case and 10 material objects were produced by the prosecution.

Meanwhile, the proceedings under CrPC 313 in the IS-related case, in which 15 persons from Kasargod migrated to Afghanistan, was completed at the NIA Court. The lone arrested person Yasmeen Mohammed Zahid, of Bihar, is facing the trial. The court has posted the case for further hearing to January 9, 2018. The NIA has issued red corner notice against 14 persons from Kasargod, who are now in Afghanistan. The national agency has sought the assistance of Interpol to trace and bring these persons back to India. As part of the trial, the relatives of the persons migrated to Afghanistan were examined by the court.