THRISSUR: The threat to the Chief Minister from an unidentified caller the other day appears to be a hoax call. The Town police, which launched a probe into phone call received by a Kunnamkulam native, in which the anonymous voice threatened to kill Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday, are of the view the threat was a hoax.

The police said they had zeroed in on the number and identified the person who had used the mobile. However, the woman from Ottappalam, to whom the number originally belonged, said she had not been using the number for some time now. Somebody else who was allotted the number might have used it to threaten the Chief Minister.

The police have quizzed a couple of persons in connection with the incident and they are searching for the phone with the help of Cyber Cell.The police have lodged a case following the complaint from Kunnamkulam native Sajeev.