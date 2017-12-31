THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Elaborate security arrangements have been made ahead of the New Year celebrations in the state on Sunday, said State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Saturday. In a statement, Behera said the preparations have been completed to ensure safety for the public during New Year celebrations to be held at various parts of the state. The police will provide all necessary assistance for the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

As Kochi is all set to welcome the New year,

an effigy of Pappanji being installed at

Parade Ground in Fort Kochi on Saturday.

Traditionally, the effigy of Pappanji is burnt on

New Year’s eve at Fort Kochi beach. However,

since the beach side was destroyed due to sea

erosion, the venue has been shifted to the

Parade Ground | K Shijith

All district police chiefs have been directed to supervise the celebrations. Police personnel will be deployed on the streets and at various points to prevent untoward incidents. Priority will be given to the safety of senior citizens, children, and women. Behera requested the people who take part in the celebrations to refrain from circumstances which could break law and order. He sought the cooperation of the public for the smooth conduct of the celebrations. He also said strict action will be taken against drunken driving.

Behera requested the hotels and other clubs which organise the celebrations to inform the police immediately if they find the celebrations going beyond their control. Traffic police will also be deployed to keep a watch on rash driving to prevent accidents, said the DGP in a statement.

Planning ahead for the big eve

Plain-clothes police personnel will be deployed to check if such parties are used for substance abuse in the guise of celebrations

 Organisers of parties should ensure people in possession of drugs are denied permission under any circumstance to the party area

 Vehicle inspection will be done on Sunday morning and anyone found driving under the influence of alcohol would be dealt with strictly, with measures to get their licences cancelled

Action will also be taken against those who are found revelling in public areas causing nuisance

 Pink patrolling and booster patrolling will be mobilised to prevent attacks against women

Safety warnings to the building owners

T’Puram: In the backdrop of the fire at a multi-storey building in Mumbai a day ago, the government has issued precautionary warnings for New Year celebrations. In a detailed circular, the Fire and Rescue Services Director General has directed that building owners and those organising celebrations to comply with the safety instructions. Electrical wiring and other equipment should be inspected for safety. Necessary fire safety equipment should be verified before the celebrations. Uninterrupted water supply should be ensured.

Dealing with the worst case scenario

T’Puram: Fire escape staircases, emergency staircases and exits should be in a ready-to-use state. Necessary fire safety measures and control valves should be arranged if LPG serial connections are in use. There should be strict compliance of no-smoking rule. Fire crackers and fuel should be within the permissible limit. In case of boating facilities, adequate life jackets should be kept in boats. Passengers should compulsorily wear life jackets. Also only permissible number of passengers should be allowed to board.