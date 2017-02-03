THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Severely criticising the Vigilance for its slow-paced approach, Administrative Reforms Commission chairman V S Achuthanandan has urged Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas to intensify probe into corruption cases. It is essential to maintain the government’s anti-corruption image, he said.



Terming the delay in the micro-finance case mysterious, VS asked the Vigilance chief to take immediate action by setting up a special team. He said the investigation into Pattoor and Titanium cases, micro-finance scam and bar scam need to be intensified.



In 2014, the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance court ordered to register cases against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and others in the Titanium case, that caused huge loss to the State Exchequer. Later, the High Court upheld the order.



Achuthanandan said even after he demanded a probe by a special team, the Vigilance has conducted any investigation. Similarly, in the micro-finance case against Vellappally Natesan, other than registering an FIR no action was taken.



“There is suspicion that the probe got subverted under the influence of certain accused. Reluctance by the Vigilance - which is ready to form special teams for even quick verifications - to set up a special team in a major fraud case is mysterious,” VS said in a statement.