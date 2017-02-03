VCs’ panel to submit report on Kerala self-financing colleges

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A committee comprising four Vice-Chancellors will be constituted to submit a report on how self-financing college students’ concerns on various issues, including internal assessment, can be addressed effectively.

This was decided at a meeting of Vice-Chancellors convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Thursday. Education Minister C Raveendranath has been tasked with selecting the Vice-Chancellors for the committee.

The Chief Minister asked the VCs to ensure the appointment of teachers are carried out strictly on the basis of university norms. Only those teaching posts approved by the university should be retained by the colleges and quality of teachers should be ensured.