Kerala University syndicate votes against cancellation of Law Academy affiliation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala University syndicate on Monday voted out a resolution demanding the cancellation of the affiliation for Kerala Law Academy Law College (KLALC). Out of the 20 members, 12, including those from CPM opposed the resolution while eight including those from CPI supported it.

However, the syndicate decided to conduct a probe by the examination council into the allegation over the LLB degree of Lekshmi Nair, the former principal of KLALC.