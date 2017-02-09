State annual plan of Rs 26,500 cr approved

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the state’s annual plan of `26,500 crore for the 2017-18 financial year. The plan amount is `2,500 crore more than the state plan of previous fiscal year and would come to `34,538.95 crore after including the Centre’s assistance.

The allocation to local self-government this year is 23.5 per cent of the plan fund, or `6,227.5 crore. This is an increase of 13.23 per cent from last year’s allocation of `5,500 crore. An amount of `751.08 crore - 2.83 per cent - has been earmarked for welfare schemes for Scheduled Tribes, who constitute 1.45 per cent of the total population. Welfare schemes for Schedule Castes, who constitute 9.1 per cent of the total population, have been allocated `2,599.65 crore (9.81 per cent of the total fund).