Kerala government forgets own definition of liquor under Abkari Act 

The state government may well ask the SC to exempt beer, wine and toddy from ‘liquor,’ but it appears to have forgotten its own Abkari Act.

Image for representational purpose only.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government may well ask the Supreme Court to exempt beer, wine and toddy from the definition of ‘liquor,’ but it appears to have forgotten its own Abkari Act.

This is how the Act defines ‘liquor’ in Section 3(10): ‘’’Liquor’ includes spirits of wine, (arrack), spirits, wine, toddy, beer and all liquid consisting of or containing alcohol.’’ Section 3(9) of the Act interprets spirits as, ‘’any liquor containing alcohol and obtained by distillation.’’ Further, Section 3(11) says, ‘’Beer includes ale, stout, porter and all other fermented liquors usually made from malt.’’ And Section 3 (12) adds, ‘’Country liquor means toddy or arrack.’’

On Monday, the state government moved the Supreme Court seeking modifications/clarifications on its December 15, 2016, verdict requiring the state government to close down liquor shops on national and state highways. One of the chief demands of the government is that the toddy, beer and wine should be exempted from the definition of liquor, ‘’thereby, exempt toddy, beer and wine from the purview of the judgment.’’

